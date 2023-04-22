CBSE Board Results 2023: Class 10th Board Result Likely May First Week On results.cbse.nic.in, Check Latest Update

CBSE 10th Board Result 2023: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the Class 10 board results on its official websites - results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Talking to Zee Media, sources confirmed that the CBSE concluded the evaluation process for the class 10th board answer sheets by April mid and students can now expect their results by the first week of May 2023.

However, students must note that the board will release an official notification to announce the date and time for the declaration of CBSE Class 10th Board Results 2023 on its official website and official social media handles.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their CBSE 10th board results 2023 from the official websites- results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in following the simple steps given below.

CBSE Board Results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2023 - DECLARED’ link

Step 3: Fill in the required details like CBSE roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE Board 10th results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download your CBSE10th Result 2023.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

This year over 38 lakh students have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th of which 21,86,940 students registered for class 10th board exams across the country. The CBSE concluded the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for the 10th and 12th on April 5, 2023.

CBSE Results 2023: Passing Marks

To pass the CBSE Board Exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. Students have to secure passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include assignments, projects, and class tests while external papers are the final exam. Candidates who fail to secure minimum passing scores those students can apply for the compartment exam.

CBSE 10th Board Exam 2023-24: New Assessment Criteria

Meanwhile, the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the revised evaluation and assessment criteria for the year-end or the board examinations for classes 9 to 12.

According to the latest pattern, in the Class 10th board exams 2024, 50% of the question in the exam paper will be competency bases questions which will comprise of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Case Based Questions, Source Based Integrated Questions or any other type.

20% questions in the class 10th board question paper will be objective type while remaining 30% will short answer/ long answer questions.