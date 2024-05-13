CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Results 2024: Got Compartment? Check Supplementary Exams Dates

CBSE Result 2024: The CBSE has announced the Class 10 and 12 board exam results. Students can view it at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Additionally, the Class 10 and 12 are published on DigiLocker. Students can get CBSE results with their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. CBSE Class 10 board exams were held between February 15 and March 13, 2024. The exam was administered across the country at different exam sites in a single shift, from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on all days. Approximately 39 lakh people took the Class 10 and 12 board exams across the country.

CBSE has discontinued the practice of announcing toppers' lists. The decision was taken in 2019 with the students' mental health and well-being in mind, however only merit certificates were distributed. This year, the board will not be releasing percentages or toppers lists. Only merit certificates will be given to CBSE toppers

CBSE Result 2024: Supplementary exam

According to the official schedule, the Class 10 supplementary exam will be held on July 15. The mark verification will begin on May 17 and will last five days.

CBSE Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

2. Go to the homepage and click on the CBSE Board 10th result link.

3. A new login page will open where students must provide their roll number and date of birth.

4. Access the mark sheet and download it.

5. Take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Board Result 2024: Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 87.98 percent, up from 87.33 percent last year. The overall pass percentage for class 10th is 93.60% this year. This year, girls did better than boys. Girls have a 2.04% higher pass rate than boys this year. The overall pass rate for girls is 94.75%, while for boys it is 92.71%.