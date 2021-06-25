CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's big announcement during live Q&A session

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday interacted with the students and addressed their concerns related to the CBSE and various other entrance exams.

Pokhriyal announced that students who wanted to sit for the exams offline will be able to do so in August. In his address streamed live, he said, "Students who wish to appear for exams will be able to do so in August."

He said while speaking to students regarding their queries about the CBSE marking schemes and other concerns related to these exams.

Further, the Education Minister assured that the health of students is the primary concern for the government. "Class 10, 12 students will be evaluated based on an objective scheme and will benefit students. Students who will not be satisfied with the result will be given a chance to appear for exams," he said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had recently announced the marking scheme for the evaluation of Class 12 students after the board exams were cancelled on June 1. As per the finalised marking scheme, students will be assessed based on their marks in Class 10, 11 and 12.

According to the policy for class 12 results, decided by a 13-member panel set up by the board, the theory paper evaluation formula of 30 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 marks, 30 per cent to class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board examinations.

The CBSE scheme further elaborated that for class 10, the 30 per cent marks based on the average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken.

According to the evaluation criteria announced for class 10 students, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

While schools have been asked to submit class 10 marks till June 30, the deadline for schools to compile class 12 marks is July 15.

Whereas, a decision on conducting NEET, JEE, and other entrance examinations is still pending.