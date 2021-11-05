CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exam: Board announces exam duration, subject-wise date sheet, check here

New Delhi: The CBSE on Friday (November 5, 2021) made a big announcement on exam duration and subject wise date sheet just days after released the date sheet for the board exams 2021-22. In a fresh notification, the CBSE said that as it offers 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 in Class X the total time spent on cinducting exams for all would take nearly 2 months and hence date sheets for various subjects are being fixed across all affiliated schools in India and abroad.

“The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 in Class X. If the exam of all subjects is conducted, entire duration of exam would be about 45-50 days. So CBSE would conduct exams of following subjects by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India & abroad,” the CBSE notification read.

Further, the CBSE said that the examination will be of 90 minutes duration and wherever, some changes exist, it will be as per curriculum and as mentioned in the Admit Card. The CBSE will be conducting term 1 board exams for minor subjects from November 17 for Class 10 and November 16 for students of Class 12.

The CBSE said it will release the admit cards for the Class 10, 12 students with the schools by November 9 and also detailed guidelines in regards of the process, examination center would be released on November 9 on cbse.gov.in.

Full guidelines here:

- The CBSE said the information regarding the examination centre would be printed on the admit cards.

- The board reiterated that the students of Class 10 and 12, registered for the board exams 2022 need to collect the same from their respective schools.

- As per the notification, the admit cards would be shared with the schools by November 9.

- The COVID SOPs would be shared by the board with the Centre Superintendent.

- Examination centers would be allocated according to COVID situation.

- The Board said it will share the list of items to be allowed in the examination hall.

- All students would be checked and it would be ensured that instructions are followed

- The board also stated that the OMR Sheets would be shared with the schools in electronic form.

On October 18, the CBSE had released the date sheet for the board exams and said that the first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1.

