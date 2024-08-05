CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result DECLARED At cbse.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 supplementary results. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE 10th compartment exams can check their results on the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.
Trending Photos
CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 supplementary results. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE 10th compartment exams can check their results on the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement