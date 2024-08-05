Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2774127
NewsEducation
CBSE 10TH COMPARTMENT RESULT

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result DECLARED At cbse.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 supplementary results. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE 10th compartment exams can check their results on the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result DECLARED At cbse.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 supplementary results. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE 10th compartment exams can check their results on the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag
DNA Video
DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!
DNA Video
DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?
DNA Video
DNA: How Bangladeshis occupying Indian land?
DNA Video
DNA: Is reservation going to end?