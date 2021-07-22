CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021 result update: Board to announce result date soon, check cbse.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 board exam result date soon. Around 21.5 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the annoucnement of their class 10 board exam results. The students are advised to check the official websites for updates - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Just like previous year, the Education Minister is expected to declare CBSE 10th result 2021 on his official social media pages this year as well after which the board will activate result links on the official website.

The results will be declared online at cbseresults.nic.in and the CBSE will also share the mark sheet of the students on Digilocker. The app uses their Aadhaar Card number and the registered mobile number to check their marksheet.

Here’s how to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result 2021 on the official website:

* Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.gov.in

* Click on the Result tab on the homepage

* You will be directed to a new page i.e., CBSE Exam Results

* Click on, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2021”

* Enter the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card id

* Click on the submit option

* Your CBSE Class 10 result will appear on the screen

* Download and take a print out for future referrence.

The CBSE on July 21 extended the deadline for Class 12 marks moderation to July 25 which means that the Class 12 results will not be announced in the next three days. While the CBSE Class 10 result 2021 is expected to be out by July 31, 2021.

The break-up of marks as decided by board is that 20 marks based on Internal Assessment which has already been conducted by most schools with marks already uploaded, 10 marks for Periodic/Unit Test, 30 for Half Yearly/Mid-Term Examinations, and 40 marks for Pre-Board Examinations.