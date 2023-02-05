topStoriesenglish2569713
NewsEducation
CBSE

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: Hall Tickets to be Released at cbse.nic.in Soon, Know how to Download

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: While CBSE Class X board exam 2023 will be conducted from February 15 to March 21, the Class XII board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and April 5.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: Hall Tickets to be Released at cbse.nic.in Soon, Know how to Download

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 soon. The hall tickets for board exams, which are scheduled to begin on February 15, will be issued on Board's official website - cbse.gov.in.

As per various media reports, the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th admit cards are likely to release in the coming week. Tne Board, however, has not made any official announcement yet.

While CBSE Class X board exam 2023 will be conducted from February 15 to March 21, the Class XII board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and April 5.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: How to download hall tickets at cbse.gov.in

  • Once CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Admit Cards are released, visit Board's official website -- cbse.gov.in.
     
  • On the home page, click on the "Download CBSE admit card 2023 Class 10th or 12th" link.
     
  • You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your application number, your name, your mother’s name, and your father's name
  • After putting all the details, click on "Submit" and your CBSE Class 10th/Class 12th admit card 2023 will be available for download.

CBSE Class X and Class XII students are advised to visit Board's official websites for the latest updates on admit cards.

Live Tv

CBSECBSE Board Examscbse board exams 2023CBSE Class 10th examsCBSE Class 12th exams

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata