CBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: Hall Tickets to be Released at cbse.nic.in Soon, Know how to Download

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 soon. The hall tickets for board exams, which are scheduled to begin on February 15, will be issued on Board's official website - cbse.gov.in.

As per various media reports, the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th admit cards are likely to release in the coming week. Tne Board, however, has not made any official announcement yet.

While CBSE Class X board exam 2023 will be conducted from February 15 to March 21, the Class XII board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and April 5.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: How to download hall tickets at cbse.gov.in

Once CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Admit Cards are released, visit Board's official website -- cbse.gov.in.



On the home page, click on the "Download CBSE admit card 2023 Class 10th or 12th" link.



You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your application number, your name, your mother’s name, and your father's name

.

. After putting all the details, click on "Submit" and your CBSE Class 10th/Class 12th admit card 2023 will be available for download.

CBSE Class X and Class XII students are advised to visit Board's official websites for the latest updates on admit cards.