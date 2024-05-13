CBSE Class 10th, 12th Toppers List: Board Declares Result, Check List Here

CBSE Result 2024: The CBSE has declared the Class 10 and 12 board exam results. Students can access it at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Additionally, the Class 10 and 12 scores will be published on DigiLocker. Students will be able to access CBSE results using their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. The board announced that 1633730 students registered for this year's Class 12 board test, with 1621224 appearing and 1426420 passing.

CBSE Class 10 board examinations were held from February 15 to March 13, 2024. The exam was held across the country at multiple exam locations in a single shift, from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on all days. Around 39 lakh applicants took the Class 10 and 12 board examinations throughout the country.

CBSE Result 2024: Steps to download Class 10, 12 result here

Visit the CBSE results website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Go to the Class 10/Class 12 results, as needed.

Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Log in and check your grades.

CBSE Result 2024: Toppers’ List

CBSE has halted the practice of announcing the toppers' list. The decision was made in 2019 with the students' mental health and well-being in mind, although only merit certificates were provided. This year, the board will also not release percentages or toppers list this year. Only merit certificates will be presented to CBSE toppers.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Top 5 performing regions

Trivandrum: 99.75% Vijaywada: 99.60% Chennai: 99.30% Bengaluru: 99.26% Ajmer: 97.10%

CBSE Board Result 2024: Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 87.98 percent, up from 87.33 percent last year. The overall pass percentage for class 10th is 93.60% this year. This year, girls did better than boys. Girls have a 2.04% higher pass rate than boys this year. The overall pass rate for girls is 94.75%, while for boys it is 92.71%.