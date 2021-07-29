हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th result BIG update : Board exam results to be announced soon, here's what we know

File photo

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 exam results: As lakhs of students eagerly wait for the announcement of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results it can be declared anytime latest by Saturday, July 31. 

The CBSE will announce Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results by July 31 which has been set as a deadline, sources claimed. Notably, the CBSE told the Supreme Court that it would declare the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results by July 31.

Recently, the CBSE extended its deadline for schools to submit the marks of Class 12 students till July 25 in order to prepare the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result on time.

As far as CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result is concerned, the CBSE had informed affiliated schools that it will release the Class 10 results once the marks are finalized by schools.

