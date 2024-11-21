CBSE Board Exam 2025: Class 10th Exam Datesheet Released At cbse.nic.in- Check Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Board Exam Class 10th Datsheet: According to the notice, this is the first time CBSE date sheets have been released nearly 86 days ahead of the exams, scroll down for complete schedule.
CBSE Board Exam 2024-25: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the date sheet for the Class 10 board exams on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Students can access the complete timetable on the official website, cbse.gov.in. According to the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 exams will commence on February 15 and conclude on March 18, 2025. This marks the first instance where the CBSE date sheets have been issued 86 days before exams start. Additionally, compared to last year’s date sheet release, this year’s schedule has been made available 23 days earlier.
The board has also released the Class 12 examination date sheet. The Class 12 board exams will take place from February 15 to April 4, 2025.
CBSE Board Exam 2024-24: Class 10th Timetable
SATURDAY 15th FEBRUARY, 2025
10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
101 ENGLISH (COMMUNICATIVE)
184 ENGLISH (LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE)
MONDAY 17th FEBRUARY, 2025
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
036 HINDUSTANI MUSIC (PER INS)
10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
131 RAI
132 GURUNG
133 TAMANG
134 SHERPA
254 ELEMENTS OF BOOK KEEPING & ACCOUNTANCY
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
418 PHYSICAL ACTIVITY TRAINER
TUESDAY 18th FEBRUARY, 2025
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
403 SECURITY
404 AUTOMOTIVE
405 INTRODUCTION TO FIN. MARKETS
406 INTRODUCTION TO TOURISM
407 BEAUTY & WELLNESS
408 AGRICULTURE
409 FOOD PRODUCTION
410 FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS
411 BANKING & INSURANCE
412 MARKETING & SALES
414 APPAREL
415 MULTI-MEDIA
416 MULTI-SKILL FOUNDATION COURSE
419 DATA SCIENCE
420 ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE
FOUNDATION SKILL FOR SCIENCES
DESIGN THINKING AND INNOVATION
THURSDAY, 25TH February 2025
10.30 AM TO 1.30 PM
SCIENCE
Saturday, 22nd February 2025
10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
018 FRENCH
119 SANSKRIT (COMMUNICATIVE)
122 SANSKRIT
Tuesday, 25th February 2025
10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
087 SOCIAL SCIENCE
Thursday, 27th February 2025
10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
003 URDU COURSE-A
005 BENGALI
006 TAMIL
009 MARATHI
010 GUJARATI
011 MANIPURI
303 URDU COURSE-B
Friday, 28th February 2025
10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
002 HINDI COURSE-A
085 HINDI COURSE-B
Saturday, 1st March 2025
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
049 PAINTING
Monday, 3rd March 2025
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
413 HEALTH CARE
Wednesday, 5th March 2025
10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
154 ELEMENTS OF BUSINESS
10.30 AM To 12.30 PM- RETAIL
Thursday, 6th March 2025
10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
017 TIBETAN
020 GERMAN
076 NATIONAL CADET CORPS
088 BHOTI
089 TELUGU - TELANGANA
092 BODO
093 TANGKHUL
094 JAPANESE
095 BHUTIA
096 SPANISH
097 KASHMIRI
098 MIZO
099 BAHASA MELAYU
Monday, 10th March 2025
10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
041 MATHEMATICS STANDARD
241 MATHEMATICS BASIC
Wednesday, 12th March 2025
10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
007 TELUGU
016 ARABIC
021 RUSSIAN
023 PERSIAN
024 NEPALI
025 LIMBOO
026 LEPCHA
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
031 CARNATIC MUSIC (VOCAL)
032 CARNATIC MUSIC MEL. INS.
033 CARNATIC MUSIC PER. INS.
034 HINDUSTANI MUSIC (VOCAL)
035 HINDUSTANI MUSIC (MEL INS)
10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
136 THAI
Thursday, 13th March 2025
10:30 AM - 01:30 PM
064 HOME SCIENCE
Monday, 17th March 2025
10.30-1.20 PM
PUNJABI
SINDHI
MALAYALAM
ODIA
ASSAMESE
KANNADA
KOKBORAK
Tuesday, 18th March 2025
10.30 AM To 12.30 PM
COMPUTER APPLICATIONS
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
CBSE Board Exam 2024-24: Steps to download here
- Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Classes 10 and 12.
- View the exam dates in the PDF file.
- Download the file and print a copy for future reference.
CBSE Board Exam 2024-24; direct link to download complete timetable here
The CBSE will conduct the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for approximately 44 lakh students both within India and overseas. These exams will take place at 8,000 schools across the country and abroad.
