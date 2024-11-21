CBSE Board Exam 2025: Class 10th Exam Datesheet Released At cbse.nic.in- Check Complete Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024-25: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the date sheet for the Class 10 board exams on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Students can access the complete timetable on the official website, cbse.gov.in. According to the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 exams will commence on February 15 and conclude on March 18, 2025. This marks the first instance where the CBSE date sheets have been issued 86 days before exams start. Additionally, compared to last year’s date sheet release, this year’s schedule has been made available 23 days earlier.

The board has also released the Class 12 examination date sheet. The Class 12 board exams will take place from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

CBSE Board Exam 2024-24: Class 10th Timetable

SATURDAY 15th FEBRUARY, 2025

10:30 AM - 01:30 PM

101 ENGLISH (COMMUNICATIVE)

184 ENGLISH (LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE)

MONDAY 17th FEBRUARY, 2025

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

036 HINDUSTANI MUSIC (PER INS)

10:30 AM - 01:30 PM

131 RAI

132 GURUNG

133 TAMANG

134 SHERPA

254 ELEMENTS OF BOOK KEEPING & ACCOUNTANCY

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

418 PHYSICAL ACTIVITY TRAINER

TUESDAY 18th FEBRUARY, 2025

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

403 SECURITY

404 AUTOMOTIVE

405 INTRODUCTION TO FIN. MARKETS

406 INTRODUCTION TO TOURISM

407 BEAUTY & WELLNESS

408 AGRICULTURE

409 FOOD PRODUCTION

410 FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS

411 BANKING & INSURANCE

412 MARKETING & SALES

414 APPAREL

415 MULTI-MEDIA

416 MULTI-SKILL FOUNDATION COURSE

419 DATA SCIENCE

420 ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE

FOUNDATION SKILL FOR SCIENCES

DESIGN THINKING AND INNOVATION

THURSDAY, 25TH February 2025

10.30 AM TO 1.30 PM

SCIENCE

Saturday, 22nd February 2025

10:30 AM - 01:30 PM

018 FRENCH

119 SANSKRIT (COMMUNICATIVE)

122 SANSKRIT

Tuesday, 25th February 2025

10:30 AM - 01:30 PM

087 SOCIAL SCIENCE

Thursday, 27th February 2025

10:30 AM - 01:30 PM

003 URDU COURSE-A

005 BENGALI

006 TAMIL

009 MARATHI

010 GUJARATI

011 MANIPURI

303 URDU COURSE-B

Friday, 28th February 2025

10:30 AM - 01:30 PM

002 HINDI COURSE-A

085 HINDI COURSE-B

Saturday, 1st March 2025

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

049 PAINTING

Monday, 3rd March 2025

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

413 HEALTH CARE

Wednesday, 5th March 2025

10:30 AM - 01:30 PM

154 ELEMENTS OF BUSINESS

10.30 AM To 12.30 PM- RETAIL

Thursday, 6th March 2025

10:30 AM - 01:30 PM

017 TIBETAN

020 GERMAN

076 NATIONAL CADET CORPS

088 BHOTI

089 TELUGU - TELANGANA

092 BODO

093 TANGKHUL

094 JAPANESE

095 BHUTIA

096 SPANISH

097 KASHMIRI

098 MIZO

099 BAHASA MELAYU

Monday, 10th March 2025

10:30 AM - 01:30 PM

041 MATHEMATICS STANDARD

241 MATHEMATICS BASIC

Wednesday, 12th March 2025

10:30 AM - 01:30 PM

007 TELUGU

016 ARABIC

021 RUSSIAN

023 PERSIAN

024 NEPALI

025 LIMBOO

026 LEPCHA

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

031 CARNATIC MUSIC (VOCAL)

032 CARNATIC MUSIC MEL. INS.

033 CARNATIC MUSIC PER. INS.

034 HINDUSTANI MUSIC (VOCAL)

035 HINDUSTANI MUSIC (MEL INS)

10:30 AM - 01:30 PM

136 THAI

Thursday, 13th March 2025

10:30 AM - 01:30 PM

064 HOME SCIENCE

Monday, 17th March 2025

10.30-1.20 PM

PUNJABI

SINDHI

MALAYALAM

ODIA

ASSAMESE

KANNADA

KOKBORAK

Tuesday, 18th March 2025

10.30 AM To 12.30 PM

COMPUTER APPLICATIONS

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

CBSE Board Exam 2024-24: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE Datesheet 2025 for Classes 10 and 12.

View the exam dates in the PDF file.

Download the file and print a copy for future reference.

The CBSE will conduct the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for approximately 44 lakh students both within India and overseas. These exams will take place at 8,000 schools across the country and abroad.