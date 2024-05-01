CBSE 2024: A fake notice regarding the CBSE Class 10 board exam results is circulating on social media, falsely claiming that the results will be declared today, May 1st. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not officially announced the release date for the Class 10 results of 2024. The fabricated notice suggests that the results will be announced between 1 PM and 3 PM. It's important to note that CBSE authorities have not confirmed any such date for the result announcement.

CBSE Fake Notice Official Update

The fake notice stated CBSE Result 2024 date, time and reads, "We are pleased to announce the results of the CBSE Class 10 examinations for the academic year 2023-2024. The hard work, dedication, and resilience of our students have borne fruit, and we congratulate cach one of you on your achievements. Result Date: The CBSE Class 10 results will be officially declared on the 1st of May 2024 between 1PM & 3PM.Result Availability: You can check your results on the official CBSE website: CBSE Result Portal."

It's important to remember that the online mark sheet is temporary. CBSE recommends students to get the official mark sheet from their schools. This mark sheet will have the student's name, roll number, date of birth, marks for each subject, and class information.

Students who want to make an account on Digilocker should go to cbse.digitallocker.gov.in, fill out all of the relevant information, and then submit. Once your account has been created, launch the Digilocker app on your mobile device and login in with your credentials. The CBSE Class 10th marksheet 2024 can be retrieved following the announcement of the CBSE result 2024.

CBSE 2024 Result: Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Result 2024 soon. The results for Class 10 and Class 12 will be available on CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in. The results for Class 10th and 12th may also be found at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in. According to past trends, the CBSE Board Results will be issued in April-May 2024. The Board is expected to share the date and time of the results. This year, the CBSE Class 10 test was held from February 15 to March 13, 2024, while the CBSE Class 12 examination was held from February 15 to April 2, 2024.