CBSE Class 12 Board exams: At least 300 students write to CJI against offline examinations

New Delhi: At least 300 students of Class 12 on Tuesday (May 25) sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana urging him to halt the decision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct the physical exams in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petition sought the Supreme Court to direct the Centre to provide an alternative assessment scheme to the students.

This comes after a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, where the CBSE Board suggested two options – first, to hold regular exams for only the major 19 subjects at notified centres. While the second option was to shorten the duration of the exam – to hold 90-minute exams at the school where students are enrolled.

Following the meeting, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' said that there is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams and an ‘informed, collaborative decision’ will be taken by June 1.

As per ANI, the Class 12 Board examination for CBSE is likely to be conducted while its date and format to be announced by Nishank on May 30.

On April 14, the CBSE had postponed the Class XII exams in view of the COVID pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)

