CBSE

CBSE Class 12 exams: Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for stretching decision, calls it 'insensitive'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reiterated her call for not holding the CBSE Class 12 exams and slammed the government for not taking a call on the matter yet.

CBSE Class 12 exams: Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for stretching decision, calls it 'insensitive'
File photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday reiterated that the CBSE Class 12 exams should be cancelled and criticised the government for stretching the decision on the matter for months now calling it "insensitive and unfair".

She asserted that the second wave of COVID-19 has shown that children are vulnerable to new strains and so the Centre should cancel the Class 12 CBSE, ICSE board exams for this year.

In a series of tweets, the Congress general secretary said it was "insensitive and unfair" to expect children to sit for their Class 12 board exams wearing all sorts of protective gear for hours at a stretch day-after-day to write their papers.

"Students studying for the CBSE 12th grade examinations have been sharing their concerns about these exams being held during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Their health and safety MATTERS," her tweet read.

Gandhi's remarks came ahead of a crucial meeting being held today to decide on pending Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The meet has been called by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and is chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. While Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani as well as Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will be among those present.

Education ministers and secretaries of all states and union territories have been asked to attend the meeting.

