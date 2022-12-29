topStoriesenglish
CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023 date sheet released at cbse.gov.in, here's complete timetable

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table: The Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will start on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 09:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2023 Time Table: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday (December 29) released its Board Exams 2023 timetable. The Board said that it has prepared the Class XII date sheet keeping competitive exams, including JEE Mains, in mind.

"These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects' combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examination of a student falls on the same date," CBSE said.

As per the date sheet released on CBSE's official website at https://www.cbse.gov.in, the Class 12th Board examinations are scheduled to start on February 15. The CBSE Class XII exams will end on April 5, 2023.

The CBSE Board exams will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

The Board has already released the practical exams schedule. As per the schedule, the Class 12th practical exams will begin from January 2, 2023. 

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

