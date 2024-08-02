CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2024 DECLARED At cbse.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

CBSE Compartment Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 Supplementary Exam Results for 2024, showing an overall pass percentage of 29.78%. Held on July 15, 2024, the exams had 127,473 students appeared for the examination, with 37,957 successfully passing.

Candidates who took the exam can check and download the CBSE Supplementary Results using their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. Over 2 lakh students participated, including 1,22,170 Class 12 students and 1,32,337 Class 10 students.

The results are available on the official CBSE website and through the DigiLocker platform. Students can collect their mark sheets from their respective schools. The board has also announced that the verification process for the supplementary exam results will begin on August 6, 2024. CBSE has expedited the results to ensure students can pursue higher education without delay.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the 'CBSE Compartment Result 2024' link.

Enter your login details, including roll number and roll code, and click submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Review your result and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

CBSE Exam 2024: Pass percentage this year

The CBSE Class 12th Supplementary exam was conducted on July 15, 2024, in a single shift from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Students were given an additional 15 minutes to read the question papers. The annual exam results for Class 10 and 12 were released on May 13. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.06%, while for Class 12 it was 87.98%.