CBSE Class 9th, 11th registration 2023 Extended till 10th November- Check the official notice here

CBSE Class 9th, 11th registration: CBSE (Central Board Of Secondary Education) has extended the registration date of classes 9th and 11 students again for submitting

The data. As per the notice available on the official website of CBSE, candidates can submit the form up to the 10th of November 2023.

The students who are going to register now don't have to pay any late fee till Friday 10th of November and the late fee is from the 11th of November to the 18th of November 2023.

According to the notice, CBSE Class 9,11 registration 2023-2024 was submitted via parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. As per the earlier notice, the last date to apply was the 25th of October 2023, however, it has been extended again. Previously, the last date was the 6th of October 2023 but got changed again.

CBSE Class 9th and 11 will be requested to upload the required documents such as asked below:

Scan copies of their passport-size photos

Signature

And school ID (Identity Card)

Check all the details before submitting.

The registration process is conducted by the CBSE (Central Board Of Secondary Education) for planning on conducting the class 10 and 12 examinations of these students in the upcoming year.

According to the official website, CBSE will release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 soon. However, the board has not given an official date yet. Once it is released, the same will be notified here.