CBSE Compartment Exam 2024 Registration Begins Today At parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CBSE Compartment Exam 2024: CBSE Compartment Exam 2024 registration is set to begin today. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will make the Class 10 and 12 supplementary LOC forms available on its official website, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Schools are required to submit student names and information to the portal by June 15.

The CBSE supplementary examination 2024 for grades 10th and 12th will be held in July. According to the schedule, the CBSE 10th compartment exam 2024 will be held on July 15, 2024, and the 12th compartment test will begin on July 15. The board will announce the date sheet for the class 12th Supplementary examination in due course. According to the official announcement, students (in Indian schools) will have to pay Rs 300 per subject while applying for the compartment test.

CBSE Compartment 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.

Click on the CBSE Supplementary Exam Form 2024.

CBSE Compartment Exam Application Form 2024 will be open.

Enter any required details, such as name, roll number, date of birth, subject, and other information.

Click on "Next."

Pay the required 'Application Fee'.

Click the 'Summit' button.

Download and save the confirmation paper for future reference.

Notably, schools are responsible for the online submission of the List of Candidates for both the 10th and 12th grades. Students can submit their representation through schools for the compartment, improvement of performance (passed after replacement of topics in 2024 main examinations, improvement of performance in up to two subjects in Class X and one subject in Class 12).