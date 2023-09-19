CBSE CTET 2023 Result To Be OUT SOON, Answer Key Challenge Window Closes TODAY At ctet.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

CBSE CTET Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2023 today, September 18. Candidates can send their objections to the board through the link given on ctet.nic.in. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key may raise objections through the official website of the Board at ctet.nic.in. According to reports CBSE CTET result will be declared on 26th September, however officials are yet to confirm the date.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023: Steps To Raise Objections

- Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the Submit Key Challenge CTET August 2023 link

- Login to the portal using your credentials like Roll Number and Date of Birth

- Next, click on the CTET August 2023 Answer Key download link

- Download your OMR response sheets and match your answers with the answer key

- In case of discrepancies with the answer key, click on the ‘Submkit key Challenge’ link

- Select the question ID’s and mark correct answers against them

- Upload supporting documents

- Pay the answer key challenge fee

CTET Answer Key 2023

In addition to the CTET answer key, CBSE has also provided individual scanned OMR answer sheets for candidates. The CBSE Board administered the exam on August 20 in two shifts, with 15,01,719 candidates participating in paper 1 and 14,02,184 candidates taking paper 2.

CBSE CTET Result 2023: Here's How To Download Scorecard

- Go to the official website and wait for the homepage.

- Click on the CTET Scorecard 2023 link.

- Enter Application Number, Password and Click on View Result.

- Check marks on this page and then download the scorecard.

- Verify the details mentioned on it and then take a print out.

CTET Exam 2023: Total Candidates

According to the data shared by the board, a total of 29,03,903 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 15,01,719 candidates applied for paper 1 and 14,02,184 for paper 2 wherein around 80 percent candidates appeared. This year, the entrance exam was held at 3,121 examination centres throughout India in 136 cities.