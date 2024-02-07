CBSE CTET 2024 Answer Key Released At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2024), with approximately 22,62,561 candidates who participated in the 18th edition eligible to download the provisional answer key from the official website, ctet.nic.in. CBSE has opened the CTET answer key challenge window, allowing candidates to raise objections until February 10. Dissatisfied candidates can submit their objections by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000 per question and providing supporting documents.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2024: Direct Link

CBSE CTET 2024: Steps To Download Answer Key

- Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

- Click on the "provisional answer key" link.

- Login with your application number and date of birth.

- Review the answers carefully.

- Download the CTET answer key PDF.

CBSE CTET 2024: Results, Marksheet On Digilocker

The board will create DigiLocker accounts for every examinee, furnishing login information on the mobile numbers associated with their CBSE registration. This move aligns with the board's dedication to promoting environmentally friendly initiatives.

CBSE CTET 2024: Exam Details

The 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET January 2024) took place on January 21 at 3,418 test centres spanning 135 cities nationwide. A total of 26,93526 candidates registered for both papers, achieving an attendance rate of approximately 84 per cent during the examination. As in previous years, the board is expected to send marks sheets and certificates of the examination using DigiLocker.