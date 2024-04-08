CBSE CTET 2024 Application Correction Begins Today At ctet.nic.in- Check Steps To Edit Here

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the application correction session for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 on April 8. Candidates who have successfully registered for the CTET 2024 will be able to update their information on the application form using the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to make adjustments to their CTET applications until April 12, 2024. According to the schedule, the CTET 2024 exam will take place offline on July 7 for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The CTET 2024 exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 for teachers in grades 1–5, and Paper 2 for teachers in grades 6–8.

CBSE CTET 2024: Steps to edit here

Go to the official CTET exam website, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the offered link to correct the CTET application form.

Enter your application number, password, and security pin displayed on the website, then click sign in.

Select the Application Form Correction option.

Read the instructions on the website and click the checkbox at the bottom to confirm.

To move forward, click the "Proceed for Correction" option.

Make the appropriate adjustments to the application form.

Re-enter the security pin and click "Submit".

Check the checkboxes at the bottom of the page to confirm the changes.

Click the "Final Submit" button to finish the correction process.

There is no price for amending CTET forms. Candidates can alter or adjust their previously filed CTET application form for 2024 for no additional expenses. They just need to pay the CTET application fees during the online submission process. However, once paid, the CTET exam fees are non-refundable and cannot be modified in any way.