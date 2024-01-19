CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 Released At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CTET Admit Card 2024. Candidates who have registered for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download their hall tickets from the CBSE CTET official website, ctet.nic.in. The CTET examination will take place on January 21, 2024. The test will be held in two shifts: the first shift, or Paper II, from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift, or Paper I, from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Candidates must present to the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper II and 12:00 PM for Paper I, 120 minutes before the start of the examination.

CBSE CTET 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in. On the home page, click on the "Download Admit Card: CTET-Jan-2024". Enter your login information Check and download the CTET 2024 admission card. Take a printout for future reference.

CTET papers 1 and 2 will have 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) each. Correct answers receive one mark, and erroneous responses receive no negative marks. Paper 1 is divided into five pieces, whereas Paper 2 has four.