CBSE CTET Admit Card To Be OUT SOON At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education will issue CTET Admit Card 2023 on August 18, 2023. Candidates who intend to take the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can obtain their admit cards via the CBSE CTET website, ctet.nic.in. CTET will be administered in OMR format on August 20, 2023. On August 18, candidates' admit cards will be accessible, along with information about the examination city assigned to them. The exam will be held in two sessions, with Shift 1 taking place from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon and Shift 2 taking place from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CTET will have two papers: Paper I will be for people who want to be teachers in grades I to V, and Paper II will be for people who want to be teachers in grades VI to VIII. A person who wishes to teach at both levels (classes I through V and VI through VIII) must take both examinations (Paper I and Paper II).

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Navigate to the admit card download link on the home page.

Log in with the necessary information.

The hall ticket will be shown. Check the details and download it.

The CBSE stated in the pre-admit card notice that due to the exam being held offline, exam cities have changed and applicants have been assigned centres depending on the district of their current location.