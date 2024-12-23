CBSE CTET Answer Key 2024 Likely To Be Released Soon At ctet.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates can access it using their roll numbers and dates of birth once it becomes available. The CTET December exam took place on December 14, and the provisional answer key, along with the candidates' OMR response sheets, is expected soon. For reference, the previous CTET exam held in July 2024 saw its provisional answer key released on July 24. After releasing the provisional answer key and response sheets, CBSE will open a window for candidates to submit objections. A fee will be charged for each challenge raised.

The question paper was available in both English and Hindi. CBSE will upload scanned copies of candidates' OMR answer sheets along with the answer key. These will help candidates calculate their scores. The provisional answer key and the OMR sheet will be released together, and the objection window will open. The answer key will be available for 2-3 days, allowing candidates to challenge any answers. The CTET exam consisted of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each with four options, and one correct answer.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Click on the provisional answer key download link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and date of birth to log in.

Download the provisional answer key.

Subject experts will review all objections raised and prepare the final answer keys. The results will be based on these final keys. If an objection is accepted, the Rs 1000 fee paid for that question will be refunded after the results are announced. To submit objections, candidates must pay ₹1000/- per question. Only objections submitted with payment during the specified time will be considered. Challenges made without payment or through other methods will not be accepted.