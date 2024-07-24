CBSE CTET Answer Key 2024 Released At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct link, Steps To Download Here

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2024:The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2024 on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Along with the provisional answer key, the question papers and candidates' responses are also available. Candidates can access these by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The CTET July 2024 exam took place on July 7 at test centers across 136 cities nationwide. It was conducted in two shifts: Paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and Paper 1 from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. The previous exam was held on January 21, 2024, with the provisional answer key issued on February 7, 2024.

Following the release of the answer key, the board will accept objections from candidates, who must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 per question. Objections will not be considered without this payment.

CBSE CTET Answer key 2024: Here’s how to download

Go to the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the link for the CTET 2024 Answer Key.

Enter your login details and click "Submit."

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Review and download the answer key.

Print a copy for future reference.

CBSE CTET Answer key 2024; direct link here

According to the notification, each correct answer in Paper I and Paper II will earn one mark. There will be no deductions for incorrect answers, as the CTET exam does not have a negative marking policy. As per the NCTE notification, candidates who score 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.