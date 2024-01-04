CBSE CTET City Slip, Admit Card 2024 To Be OUT SOON At ctet.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

CTET City Slip, Admit Card 2024: The CTET City Slip and Admit Card 2024 is expected to be released soon, likely two days before the exam scheduled for January 19, 2024. However, the CBSE has not officially confirmed the date yet. Once available, candidates can download the admit card from the official website, ctet.nic.in, using their registration number and date of birth. The CBSE CTET Exam 2024 is set to take place on January 21, 2024, with two shifts: morning from 9:30 AM to 12 PM and afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. The offline exam will be conducted in 135 cities across the country in 20 languages.

CBSE CTET 2024: Steps to download exam slip, admit card here

Visit ctet.nic.in.

Access the link for downloading the CTET January admit card or exam city details.

Log in to your account and retrieve the document.

The exam will consist of 150 marks, featuring multiple-choice questions. Paper 1 comprises five sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics, and Environmental Science. Paper 2 includes four sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, and Mathematics/Science or Social Studies. Each correct answer earns 1 mark, and there is no penalty for incorrect responses.