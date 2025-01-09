CBSE CTET December Exam Results 2024 Released At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

CBSE CTET Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 exam. Candidates can check their results on ctet.nic.in using their roll numbers. CBSE conducted the CTET December 2024 exam on December 14 and 15. The exam had two papers: Paper 2 took place in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, and Paper 1 was held in the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The provisional answer key was released on December 31, 2024, and candidates had until January 5, 2025, to raise objections.

In its notification, the Board mentioned that if subject experts identify any errors in the answer key, a policy decision will be announced, and the objection fee will be refunded. Any applicable refunds will be credited back to the respective credit/debit card accounts.

CBSE CTET Result 2024: Passing marks

To qualify for the CTET December 2024 exam, candidates must secure at least 60% marks. However, school authorities, including government, local bodies, government-aided, and unaided schools, can provide relaxation for SC, ST, OBC, differently-abled individuals, and others as per their existing reservation policies.

CBSE CTET result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET result link available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number in the login window.

Submit the details and view your result.

The board will generate DigiLocker accounts for all candidates who appeared for the test, and login details will be sent to their registered mobile numbers. Digital mark sheets and certificates will feature encrypted QR codes that can be scanned and verified through the DigiLocker mobile app.

The CTET qualifying certificate is valid for a lifetime for all categories, with no limit on the number of attempts to obtain the certificate. Candidates who have already qualified for CTET can also retake the exam to improve their scores.