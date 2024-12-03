CBSE CTET Exam City Slip 2024 Released At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here
CTET Exam City Slip 2024: Candidates can access their city slips by logging in with their credentials. The CTET December exam is scheduled to take place on December 14, 2024, scroll down for direct link and other details here.
CTET Exam City Slip 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued the CTET December 2024 exam city slip on December 3, 2024. Candidates appearing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can access and download their city intimation slip from the official CBSE CTET website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates will need their application number, date of birth, and security pin to download the exam slip. The CTET 2024 examination is scheduled for December 14, 2024, and will consist of two papers conducted in two shifts. The first shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, will feature Paper II, while the second shift, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM, will include Paper I.
Candidates aspiring to teach at both levels—classes I to V and classes VI to VIII—must appear for both Paper I and Paper II. The question paper will be available in a bilingual format, offering both Hindi and English.
CBSE CTET Exam City slip 2024: Steps to download here
- Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
- Click on the link for CTET Exam City Slip 2024.
- Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in.
- The CTET December 2024 Exam City Intimation Slip will appear on your screen.
- Review the details and download the slip.
- Print a copy for future use.
CBSE CTET Exam City slip 2024; direct link to download here
The admit card will be available soon on the official website. Based on previous patterns, the CBSE CTET Admit Card is typically released a few days before the exam date. However, an official announcement regarding the release date and time for the CTET Admit Card 2024 has not yet been made.
