CBSE CTET Exam City Slip 2024 To Be OUT SOON At ctet.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

CBSE CTET 2024: The CTET 2024 hall ticket will provide comprehensive details about the exam date, timings, examination center, and exam-day instructions, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CTET Exam City Slip 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon release the exam city slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. The link to download the CTET pre-admit card 2024 will be activated on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The CTET exam city slip will be available approximately 20 days before the exam, however, there is no official announcement for the release of exam city slip. CTET 2024 is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2024. According to the CTET 2024 information bulletin, the CTET admit card 2024 will be issued three days before the exam. Candidates can download the admit card using their login credentials.

The CTET 2024 pre-admit card will include information about the allotted exam city, enabling candidates to plan for travel and accommodation. The CTET 2024 hall ticket will provide comprehensive details about the exam date, timings, examination center, and exam-day instructions.

CTET 2024 Exam city slip: Here’s how to download

  • Visit ctet.nic.in, the official website.
  • To access the CTET city slip for January 2024, click the appropriate link.
  • CTET 2024 city intimation slip will be displayed
  • Download, and print the slip for future reference.

CTET 2024 will consist of two papers: paper 1 and paper 2. Each paper will take 2.5 hours to complete. Paper 1 will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm in the afternoon session, while Paper 2 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon.

