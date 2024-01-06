CBSE CTET Exam City Slip, Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Soon At ctet.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CBSE CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the exam city slip and admit card for the CTET January 2024 exam. Initially, the CBSE will activate the link for the CTET pre-admit card 2024, allowing candidates to ascertain their designated exam city. Typically, the CTET 2024 pre-admit card is unveiled approximately 20 days prior to the examination. The pen-and-paper mode CTET 2024 exam is scheduled for January 21, 2024, and it is anticipated that the CTET admit card 2024 will be downloadable from January 16, 2024, tentatively.

CBSE CTET Exam City Slip 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the pre admit card link available

- Enter the application number and date of birth as required

- CTET Exam City Allotment Slip 2024 will appear on the screen

- Check and download the slip

- Take a printout of the same for future reference

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024: Details

The admit card for the CTET exam is a crucial document that contains essential candidate information such as name, photo, signature, etc. Any discrepancies found in the details should be promptly reported to the CBSE for resolution. This year, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in 135 cities across the nation.

CBSE CTET 2024: Exam Pattern

The CTET 2024 examination will be a computer-based test (CBT) and will be conducted in 20 languages. The CBSE CTET examination will be held in two shifts with the duration of each shift being 2.5 hours. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second one from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.