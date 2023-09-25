CBSE CTET Result 2023 DECLARED At ctet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

CBSE CTET Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE CTET result 2023 today, September 25. Candidates who have appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check their results through the official website, cbseresults.nic.in and ctet.nic.in. The examination authority has declared the results of only those candidates who have secured equal to more than the qualifying marks with respect to their category. The minimum passing mark for general category candidates is 60% (90/150) while for OBC/SC/ST category candidates is 55% (82/150).

CBSE CTET Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Your Scorecard

CBSE CTET Result 2023: Here's How To Download Scorecard

- Go to the official website and wait for the homepage.

- Click on the CTET Scorecard 2023 link.

- Enter Application Number, Password and Click on View Result.

- Check marks on this page and then download the scorecard.

- Verify the details mentioned on it and then take a print out.

CTET Answer Key 2023

In addition to the CTET answer key, CBSE has also provided individual scanned OMR answer sheets for candidates. The CBSE Board administered the exam on August 20 in two shifts, with 15,01,719 candidates participating in paper 1 and 14,02,184 candidates taking paper 2.

CTET Exam 2023: Total Candidates

According to the data shared by the board, a total of 29,03,903 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 15,01,719 candidates applied for paper 1 and 14,02,184 for paper 2 wherein around 80 percent candidates appeared. This year, the entrance exam was held at 3,121 examination centres throughout India in 136 cities.