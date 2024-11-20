CBSE Datesheet 2025: Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams Dates Out - Check Full Schedule

CBSE Date Sheet 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday that the board exams for class 10 and 12 will begin from February 15. In a late night notification, the CBSE board announced that the class 10 exams will conclude on March 18 while class 12 exams will end on April 4, 2025. For the first time, the datesheet has been issued by the board at least 86 days in advance.

"Sufficient gap has been given between two subjects. The datesheet has been prepared by keeping in mind at least 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects opted by a student fall on the same date," CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

For the first time, the date sheets have been issued nearly 86 days before the start of the examinations. Also, when compared with the date of the issue of the date sheet of examinations-2024, this year, the date sheets have been issued 23 days in advance, said the CBSE in a statement.

"When declaring the results of examinations 2024, CBSE also announced that the examinations of both Class X and XII in 2025 will commence from 15.02.2025. Accordingly, the schools were requested to submit the List of Candidates for classes X and XII. Based on the subjects offered by the students in the List of Candidates, CBSE has prepared the Date Sheet for the examinations scheduled from 15.02.2025," said the CBSE.

As per CBSE, while preparing the Date sheet, the following has been taken into consideration:

* A sufficient gap has been given between two subjects generally offered by a student in both classes.

* The date of conduct of entrance examinations meant for the students of Class XII have been taken into consideration and efforts have been made to complete the examinations much before the entrance examinations. This will help the students in better time management for both Board and entrance examinations.

* During evaluations, teachers of all subjects will not stay away from school together and for a longer period.

* The date sheet has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations offered by a student fall on the same date.

* The time of the start of the examinations will be at 10.30 AM (IST).