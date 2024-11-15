Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2820476https://zeenews.india.com/education/cbse-denies-claims-of-15-syllabus-reduction-for-class-10th-12th-board-exams-2820476.html
NewsEducation
CBSE BOARD EXAM 2025

'Baseless': CBSE Denies Claims Of 15% Syllabus Reduction For Class 10th, 12th Board Exams

The CBSE, in a note, said the board has not issued any such notice or made any changes to the evaluation system or examination policy and information related to the Board's policy decisions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2024, 10:39 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Baseless': CBSE Denies Claims Of 15% Syllabus Reduction For Class 10th, 12th Board Exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday rejected reports suggesting a 15 per cent syllabus reduction for board examinations in 2025 for Classes 10 and 12, saying "no such policy decision" has been taken. Some news outlets have reported that CBSE has announced a reduction of up to 15 per cent in the syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2025 board exams. The reports have quoted Board's regional officer, Vikas Kumar Agrawal, who was speaking at a school principal's summit 'Bridging the Gap' in Indore,

The CBSE, in a note, said the board has not issued any such notice or made any changes to the evaluation system or examination policy and information related to the Board's policy decisions is only published through the Board's official website or through authorized channels.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would like to clarify that the Board has not issued any such notice or made any changes to the evaluation system or examination policy, and no official announcement has been made in this regard. Therefore, such reports are considered baseless," the note read. "The Board has not taken any such policy decision. Information related to the Board's policy decisions is only published through the Board's official website or through authorized channels," it added. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK