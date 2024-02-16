CBSE Denies Postponement Of Class 12th Board Exams, Calls Viral Letter Fake

CBSE 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has strongly denied rumors circulating on social media about the postponement of Class 12 board exams due to the farmers' protest. CBSE clarified that the viral letter claiming the postponement is fake and misleading. The board reassured students and parents that exams will proceed as scheduled and advised them to ignore the false information.

The fake letter, pretending to be from the examination controller and addressed to school principals, falsely claimed that Class 12 exams were postponed due to the protest. CBSE clarified the situation by issuing an official statement refuting the hoax and confirming that exams will take place as planned.

#CBSE FACT CHECK!

Beware! The following letter under circulation is FAKE and misleading. The board has not taken any such decision. pic.twitter.com/30CKR3VffO — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 16, 2024

CBSE 2024: Here are the guidelines to follow

Students are allowed to bring a transparent clipboard and pencil box to the exam hall, provided they do not have any writing or scribbling on them.

Only blue ink should be used for answering questions; red ink and other colors are not allowed.

Admit card printouts are compulsory; no other papers or sheets are permitted.

Diabetic students or those with medical conditions may bring a small packet of food or biscuits to the exam hall.

Permitted items include pens, water bottles, transparent clipboards, small sanitizer bottles, and masks mentioned on the CBSE Admit Card.

Electronic devices such as smartwatches, mobile phones, and Bluetooth speakers are strictly prohibited.

Students should wear their school uniforms when going to the exam centers.

In preparation for the board exams starting on February 15, CBSE issued a traffic advisory advising students and parents to leave early to ensure they reach exam centers on time.