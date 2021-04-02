CBSE Exam 2021: Board to give THESE students another chance

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is making numerous arrangements for the convenience of the candidates who will be appearing in class 10 and 12 board examinations.

The countdown for the CBSE class 10, class 12 board exams has already begun and the preparations for the upcoming board exams is at its peak, but so is the number of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, CBSE has decided to give one more relaxation to the students appearing in class 10 and 12 board examinations.

As per the latest announcement by the Board, candidates who won’t be able to give exams due to COVID-19 will get another chance.

CBSE revealed that if any candidate is tested positive for COVID-19 infections he/she will be able to appear for the practical exams at a later date.

"In case a candidate is not appearing in practical because of Covid-19:

1. If any candidate is absent in practical because of being Covid positive or any family member i.e., mother, father, brother and sister etc is reported Covid positive, school will conduct the practical of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned Regional Office but latest by 11th June 2021.

2. While uploading the marks of the batch of the candidate, against the name of such candidates "C" may be uploaded/posted on the link for uploading of marks. In case, a request has been made to CBSE to change the practical centre,” the circular read.

Read full circular here:

“If any candidate has shifted to some other city/country because of Covid and requested CBSE to change the practical centre, while uploading the marks of the batch of the candidate, against the name of such candidates "T" may be uploaded/posted on the link for uploading of marks. C. Supply of Marks,” it added.

