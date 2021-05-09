हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE launches ‘Dost for Life’ counselling app for students, parents




Representational Image

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a psychological counselling app for students and parents.

The mobile app named ‘Dost for Life’ can be accessed by students and parents of CBSE-affiliated schools around the world.

Students of classes 9 to 12 and their parents can book counselling sessions on the app from Monday (May 10). 

CBSE will organize free of cost live counselling sessions thrice a week on Monday, Friday, and Wednesday by trained counsellors/Principals. 

The sessions will be available in two slots- 9.30 am to 1.30 pm and 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Students and parents can connect through a Chatbox to interact with the counsellors. 

Besides counselling sessions, the app will also offer suggestive course guides after Class 12, tips on mental well-being, a coronavirus guide and audio-visual messages. 

The app is currently available on the Google Play store and can be downloaded by Android phone users. 

For more information, students are advised to visit their schools and official CBSE site- cbse.gov.in.

