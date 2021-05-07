CBSE class 12 board exams: Will it be postponed again? Here's experts view

New Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 infections in the country the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last month cancelled Class 10th exams and postponed Class 12 Board exams.

Many other state boards also adopted the same policy to safeguard children against the COVID-19 surge.

But as per the latest developments, the COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 2-crore mark and the nation has been reporting more than 4 lakh daily cases from past 2 days. Following these grim figures, many parents, teachers and students have been reaching out to the government and experts to cancel the CBSE 12th board exams.

A retired teacher Mr Mohanty, while talking on the issue, said “There has never been a situation like this for most of the people of the world. This is a worldwide pandemic and the situation India is in, cannot be ignored. We can hope for things to improve but by when? No one can truly tell. Given the circumstances, how far into the year do we continue to postpone the exams?” told a national news agency.

“Many students have lost a family member to the pandemic – they are young 17 or 18-year-olds and already worried about life, tackling grief and uncertainty. With all that is happening, the government must consider cancelling the exams and finding an alternative assessment plan like they have done for Class 10,” said a school counsellor in Delhi.

In the meantime, the CBSE has still not come up with any new notification on the matter, even though CBSE related posts are trending on social media platforms day after day.

#cancel12thboardexams2021 trends on social media:

Thousands of students have taken it to their social media accounts to raise the issue to the Education Ministry. Twitter is flooded with post with “#cancel12thboardexams2021”, which is also one of the top trends on the micro blogging website with over million tweets.

Earlier, while announcing the postponement of Class 12 board exam 2021, CBSE had said that the decision on the revised date sheet for examinations will be taken after June 1, 2021.

