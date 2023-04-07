CBSE Releases New Evaluation Criteria For 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024, Check Latest Paper Pattern

New Delhi: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the revised evaluation and assessment criteria for the year-end or the board examinations for classes 9 to 12.

In order to frame the curriculum according to National Education Policy 2020, the board has released revised evaluation criteria that include a focus on competency-based education and hence the number of Competency Based Questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life situations will be part of the question paper.

In the academic session 2022-23, the year-end exam paper of class 9th and the 10th board exam paper comprised of 40% competency based questions while the proportion of competency-based questions in the class 11 the final exam papers and 12th board exam papers was 30%which have been now increased for all the classes.

According to the latest circular released by the CBSE following changes will take place in the year-end and the board examination of classes 9 to 12 for the academic session 2023-24

According to the latest pattern, In the year-end examination or the final exams of Class 9 and the Class 10th board exams, 50% of the question in the exam paper will be competency bases questions which will comprise of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Case Based Questions, Source Based Integrated Questions or any other type.

20% questions in the class 10th board question paper or class 9th final exam paper will be objective type while remaining 30% will short answer/ long Answer questions.

Class 12th Board Exams 2024 Question Paper Pattern

Class 11 yearend exam and the 12th board exam papers for the academic session 2023-24 will have 40% competency bases questions, 20% objective questions and 40% of the question will comprise of short answer/long answer type questions.

Students must note that CBSE has already released the curriculum and sample papers for the academic session 2023-24 on the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in for various subjects. Students can refer to the website for details of the question paper design of individual subjects.