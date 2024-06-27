CBSE Result 2024 Class 10th, 12th Revaluation Result Released At results.cbse.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

CBSE Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the re-evaluation and reverification results for classes 10 and 12 on results.cbse.nic.in. Students can now view and download their marksheets if they applied for a re-evaluation and re-verification. Candidates must log in with their date of birth, admit card ID, roll number, and school number to access the CBSE revaluation portal. On May 13, 2024, the CBSE released the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams. In Class 10, the overall pass percentage was 93.60%, whereas in Class 12, it was 87.98%.

CBSE Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official results website.cbse.nic.in

2. Select "Class X- After Re-evaluation/Verification - Lot 1 Result 2024" or "Class XII- After Re-evaluation/Verification Lot 1 Result 2024" from the homepage that appears.

3. A fresh login screen would appear.

4. Next, provide the necessary information, the security pin, and press submit.

5. The results of the CBSE Re-Evaluation and Reverification will appear on screen.

6. Review the same and get the file.

7. Print it out for your future reference.

In order to apply for a reevaluation, students had to pay. Students were charged Rs. 500 for mark verification, Rs. 700 per answer sheet for photocopy requests, and Rs. 100 per question if they wanted to change their marks. Original grade reports will be sent to students by their respective schools.