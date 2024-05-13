CBSE Result 2024: Class 10th Result To Be OUT Shortly At cbseresults.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CBSE Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 10th Result 2024, will be released shortly. CBSE issued the CBSE Class 12th Results 2024 today on its official websites, results.cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can now see their results on both DigiLocker and the Umang App. Students should be aware that the CBSE 10th result will be released on Pariksha Sangam, and links will be active on official websites shortly. Students should be prepared to check their CBSE 10th or matric results in 2024.

Students must provide the roll number and date of birth as indicated on their admit cards. Students will be able to check their results using DigiLocker. CBSE held class ten exams from February 15 to March 13, 2024. To pass the CBSE 10th exams, pupils must have an aggregate score of 33%.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024; Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

2. Go to the homepage and click on the CBSE Board 10th result link.

3. A new login page will open where students must provide their roll number and date of birth.

4. Access the mark sheet and download it.

5. Take a printout for future reference.

Students must score 33 percent on their practical and theory tests individually. Last year, CBSE released the results on May 12, and the pass percentage was 93.12%. According to statistics, the pass percentage dropped by 1.28 percent.