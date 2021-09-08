CBSE Results 2021: Class 10, 12 marksheets to be issued soon, check cbse.nic.in to know when to download

CBSE results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to issue physical mark sheets soon as per the demand by a certain section of students. Apparently colleges and institutes in Delhi have been seeking hard copies of the marksheet from candidates for the admission process.

CBSE’s examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has asserted that the classes 10 and 12 students will get the hard copy of the mark sheet soon as the board has initiated the process. Students can collect their mark sheets from their respective schools. The physical mark sheets will be available for students in their affiliated institutes in the upcoming days. They can also access their marksheet via digilocker.

Here's a step-by-step process to download mark sheets on DigiLocker:

* Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in

* Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

* For Class 10 results, select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet or Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet

* Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet.

* You can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

* Download it and take a print out for future reference.

This comes months after the results of classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021 were announced.