CBSE Revaluation 2024 for Class 12 Ends Today At cbse.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CBSE Revaluation 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the class 12 revaluation window today May 21, 2024. On May 17, CBSE made available the Marks Verification, Photocopy, and Re-evaluation link for class 12th. Students should be aware that just the marks verification function is currently available; applications for revaluation will be accepted on June 6 and 7, 2024. Concerned students can send their representation on the official website i.e. cbse.gov.in.

"Candidates applying for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book. Candidates who have applied and obtained photocopy of answer book will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation,” reads the official notification.

CBSE Revaluation 2024: Fees

If a candidate desires to modify their marks, they must give up their current Marksheet and Certificate. They would be charged Rs.500 to verify their marks, Rs.700 every answer sheet to seek a photocopy, and Rs.100 per question.

CBSE Revaluation 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in, and click on the 'Pariksha Sangam' button, then 'Continue'.

2. Click on the Schools (Ganga) option, followed by School DigiLocker and Post Exam Activities.

3. Select the rechecking and re-evaluation tab.

4. On the redirected page, apply for marks verification and re-evaluation of both classes 10th and 12th (only the 12th revaluation link is active).

5. Enter the roll number, 5 digit seat number, and centre number (as indicated on the admit card), submit the information, and proceed.

5. Pay the required fee and submit the representation.

7. Download the confirmation document and print it for future reference.

Furthermore, the CBSE has released the schedule for the Class 12 and Class 10 supplementary exams. According to the official release, extra exams for both classes will commence on July 15, 2024.