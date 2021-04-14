हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE students of Class 10 to be promoted on basis of internal assessment: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday (April 14, 2021) cancelled class 10 Board Exams and postponed class 12 exams. Further the minister that the students of Class 10 will be promoted on basis of internal assessment.

File photo
File photo

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday (April 14, 2021) cancelled class 10 Board Exams and postponed class 12 exams. Further the minister that the students of Class 10 will be promoted on basis of internal assessment.

“If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for the examination once the situation (COVID19) is normal,” he said. The Class 12 CBSE board exams have been postponed, whereas, Class 10 CBSE board exams have been cancelled.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of the surge of COVID-19 pandemic across the country. 

CBSE-BOARD-EXAMS-2021-postponed
It was decided in the meeting that to conduct the Board Exams for Class 12, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations 

While, the results of the Class 10 Board exams will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials.

 

