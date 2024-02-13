trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720804
CBSE Warns Against Fake Social Media Accounts- Check Complete List Here

To stop false information, CBSE shared a list of about 30 fake X handles pretending to be the Board. They highlighted that their only real account on X is '@cbseindia29'.

 

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 10:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has released a list of fake social media accounts. They have taken action against 30 accounts on platform X that are pretending to be CBSE or using its name or logo. CBSE advises students to only follow its official X account and not trust any other account. Some of the fake CBSE Twitter handles include @Cbse_official, @cbseboard, @CBSENEWSINDIA, @CBSEupdates, @CBSE_Results, @cbse_guide. 

CBSE warns about these fake accounts to remind everyone to be careful when using social media, especially since the Class 10 and 12 board exams are starting on February 15. These fake accounts often share false information about paper leaks and exam patterns, causing confusion among students, teachers, and parents.

CBSE Exam 2024; download official notice here

CBSE 2024: Exam Dates

CBSE Board exams will be held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Students can view the whole timetable on the website. The admit card has been released for both regular and private candidates. Regular students will receive their admit cards from the school, whilst private applicants will have to download them. CBSE admit cards include roll numbers, examination centre names, reporting times, and exam day directions. 

