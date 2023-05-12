topStoriesenglish2606420
NewsEducation
CBSE BOARD RESULT 2023

CBSE Class 12th Result Declared 2023: Official Website Not Working? Here’s How You Can Check Result Via Digilocker

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 12th Result 2023 has been declared on the website. Students can check their results via Digilocker, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE Class 12th Result Declared 2023: Official Website Not Working? Here’s How You Can Check Result Via Digilocker

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the class 12 board exam results 2023. The students who appeared in CBSE Class 12 examinations can now check their CBSE Class 12 results at official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can also check result via SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker.

Because lakhs of students visit the official websites at the same time, the domain is likely to go down for a while. In such cases, students can use Digilocker to get their digital grade sheets. The platform has created a customized configuration for easy access to your digital mark sheet. The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 21, and they lasted from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In 2023, 21.87 lakh students registered for the CBSE class 10 exams.

CBSE Board Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecard via digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official website – cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activate cbse

Step 2: Click on ‘Get started with account creation’

Step 3: Enter required information and 6 digit pin provided by your school

Step 4: Verify details and validate with the received OTP

Step 5: Your Digilocker account will be activated successfully

Step 6: Upon result declaration, open the app and click on the result link

Step 7: Enter details and access your digital mark sheet

In order to pass the CBSE Board examination, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Candidates have to secure passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include class tests, assignments, and projects while external papers are the final exam.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?