CBSE Class 12th Result Declared 2023: Official Website Not Working? Here’s How You Can Check Result Via Digilocker

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the class 12 board exam results 2023. The students who appeared in CBSE Class 12 examinations can now check their CBSE Class 12 results at official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can also check result via SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker.

Because lakhs of students visit the official websites at the same time, the domain is likely to go down for a while. In such cases, students can use Digilocker to get their digital grade sheets. The platform has created a customized configuration for easy access to your digital mark sheet. The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 21, and they lasted from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In 2023, 21.87 lakh students registered for the CBSE class 10 exams.

CBSE Board Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecard via digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official website – cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activate cbse

Step 2: Click on ‘Get started with account creation’

Step 3: Enter required information and 6 digit pin provided by your school

Step 4: Verify details and validate with the received OTP

Step 5: Your Digilocker account will be activated successfully

Step 6: Upon result declaration, open the app and click on the result link

Step 7: Enter details and access your digital mark sheet

In order to pass the CBSE Board examination, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Candidates have to secure passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include class tests, assignments, and projects while external papers are the final exam.