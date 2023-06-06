CDS II Exam 2023: Last Chance To Apply, Deadline Today
The Union Public Service Commission will be concluding its online application process for the Combined Defence Services examination II on June 6.
- CDS examination II application process closes on June 6 at 6 pm.
- 349 vacancies are available based on CDS II exam results.
- The CDS II exam is scheduled to be held on September 3.
The online application process for the CDS examination II conducted by UPSC will close today, June 6, at 6 pm. A total of 349 vacancies are available in different Indian military institutes for various courses, and admission will be based on the CDS II exam. The course is scheduled to commence in July 2024, with the exam taking place on September 3. Candidates interested in applying should do so promptly through the official UPSC website — https://upsconline.nic.in/ — ensuring they register early to avoid any last-minute rush. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.
UPSC CDS II 2023: Steps to Register
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC — https://upsconline.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on the CDS exam link
Step 3: Register yourself to receive the login credentials like registration ID and password
Step 4: Open the application portal with your registration ID and password
Step 5: Fill out the application form by submitting your details
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents
Step 7: Pay the application fee
Step 8: Download and save the application form for future reference
The required application fee for all the candidates is Rs. 200 except for the SC/ST category and female candidates. The age of the applicant should be between 20 and 24, to become eligible for the exam. The age limit varies with courses. The educational qualification required for the course offered by the
For the Indian Military Academy, a bachelor's degree in any subject is required, while for the Indian Naval and Air Force Academy, the minimum qualification is Class 12 with maths and physics, along with being a graduate from a recognised university.
The CDS II exam consists of four stages — a written exam, followed by an interview, document verification, and a medical examination. Qualifying for the written exam is necessary to proceed to the personal interview round. The duration of the exam is two hours.
