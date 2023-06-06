CDS II Exam 2023: Last Chance To Apply, Deadline Today

The online application process for the CDS examination II conducted by UPSC will close today, June 6, at 6 pm. A total of 349 vacancies are available in different Indian military institutes for various courses, and admission will be based on the CDS II exam. The course is scheduled to commence in July 2024, with the exam taking place on September 3. Candidates interested in applying should do so promptly through the official UPSC website — https://upsconline.nic.in/ — ensuring they register early to avoid any last-minute rush. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

UPSC CDS II 2023: Steps to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC — https://upsconline.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the CDS exam link

Step 3: Register yourself to receive the login credentials like registration ID and password

Step 4: Open the application portal with your registration ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form by submitting your details

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Download and save the application form for future reference

The required application fee for all the candidates is Rs. 200 except for the SC/ST category and female candidates. The age of the applicant should be between 20 and 24, to become eligible for the exam. The age limit varies with courses. The educational qualification required for the course offered by the

For the Indian Military Academy, a bachelor's degree in any subject is required, while for the Indian Naval and Air Force Academy, the minimum qualification is Class 12 with maths and physics, along with being a graduate from a recognised university.

The CDS II exam consists of four stages — a written exam, followed by an interview, document verification, and a medical examination. Qualifying for the written exam is necessary to proceed to the personal interview round. The duration of the exam is two hours.