CEE Kerala 3-Year LLB Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result DECLARED At cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Allotment Here

CEE Kerala 3-Year LLB Counselling 2023: The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the results for round 1 seat allotment of the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 3-year LLB admissions for 2023 on September 27. Candidates who registered for the Kerala 3-year LLB counseling can access the round 1 seat allotment results by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. To check their results, candidates need to use their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth.

Kerala 3-Year LLB Seat Allotment 2023: Here's How To Check Results

Step 1: Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Integrated Three Year LL.B 2023 - Candidate Portal”

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Click on the seat allotment list

Step 5: Take print for future reference.

Candidates participating in Kerala 3-Year LLB Counselling 2023 should be aware of the documents required for the process.

Kerala 3-Year LLB Counselling 2023: Documents Required

- Candidate’s Data Sheet

- Allotment memo issued by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

- SSLC or any relevant school records/birth certificate/passport/other valid document to prove date of birth in its original form.

- Original Mark list and Pass Certificate of the qualifying examination.

- Transfer Certificate and Conduct Certificate from the institution where the Candidate last studied.

- Four recent passport-size photographs.

- Candidates who passed their qualifying examination from Universities/Boards outside the state must produce an “Eligibility Certificate.”

- Migration certificate for students who qualify from other Universities.

Candidates who have received seat allotments must report to the designated college according to the assigned dates. They should be accompanied by their parents. Upon reaching the allotted college, candidates will undergo a document verification process. After successful verification, candidates will be required to make the entrance fee payment.