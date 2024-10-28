CG Police SI Final Result 2024 Released At cgpolice.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CG Police SI Final Result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Police announced the final results for the 2021 Subedar/Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander recruitment exam on Monday. Candidates who took part in the CG Police SI exam can view their results on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in. Out of 975 vacancies, 959 candidates have been selected. The remaining positions were left unfilled due to a lack of eligible candidates, according to the Chhattisgarh Police. The final merit list was compiled based on the state's reservation policies, candidates' scores, and their preferences. Candidates from reserved categories (OBC-Non Creamy Layer, SC, ST) who meet the eligibility criteria for unreserved category vacancies and have qualified in the various stages of the selection process, including the preliminary and main examinations, have been recommended for unreserved category positions.

It stated that if a reserved category candidate is eligible for the unreserved category but their preferred service is not available within that category, they have been assigned a position in the reserved category instead. The Chhattisgarh Police stated that the appointment of the selected candidates will be contingent upon the final judgment or order from the Supreme Court regarding Special Leave Petition (SLP) (C) no. 19668/2022.

CG Police SI Final Result 2024: Here’s how to download result

Step 1: Go to the official Chhattisgarh Police website: cgpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Find the "Results" section or locate the notification for the SI Recruitment 2021 final list.

Step 3: Download the selection list document.

Step 4: Look for your name or application number in the list.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the recruitment of 341 positions within the police department, including roles for Subedar, Sub Inspector, Sub Inspector (Special Branch), and Platoon Commander. Interested applicants can apply online until November 21 by visiting the official CGPSC website at www.cgpsc.gov.in. The application process began on October 23.