CGBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 Registration Closes Today At cgbse.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CGBSE Board Exam 2023: The registration process for CGBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2024 for private students is set to conclude today, October 31, as announced by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). Prospective candidates for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam 2024 are urged to complete their registrations via the official website, cgbse.nic.in. Following the current deadline, a late fee submission option will be available for application forms starting November 1.

For those who miss both the initial and late fee registration windows, a provision for registration under the 'special late fee' category will be accessible, commencing on November 16. Additionally, individuals pursuing self-study for the main/opportunity examination can utilize government or non-government forwarding institutions to fill out the online examination form, as stated by the board. It is crucial for candidates to be aware that the deadline for registering for CGBSE Class 10 and 12 exams with special late fees is November 30, 2023.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Steps To Register

- Students can follow the easy steps given below to register for CGBSE board exams 2024.

- Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

- On the homepage, navigate and click on the registration link and generate the login credentials.

- Once done, fill out the application form.

- Pay the registration fee and submit the application form.

- Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Board 2023-24: Exam Date

The Chhattisgarh board 10th and 12th exam 2024 will be conducted in March-April 2024. The complete schedule for the class 10 and 12 students is expected to be announced by board officials soon. Candidates can keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the board exam schedule.

Traditionally, the board releases the Class 10 and 12 results within 45 to 60 days following the completion of the exams. In the preceding academic session of 2022-2023, the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 exams took place from March 2 to March 21, 2023, with the results being officially declared on May 10, 2023.