CGPDTM Mains Admit Card 2024 RELEASED At ipindia.gov.in- Check Steps To Download

CGPDTM Mains 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Controller General of Patents, Design, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) Mains 2024. Candidates preparing for paper 1 and paper 2 of the mains exam can access the CGPDTM Mains 2024 admit card on the official website, ipindia.gov.in. Using their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth, candidates can download the CGPDTM Mains admit card 2024. The scheduled date for the CGPDTM main 2024 paper 1 and paper 2 exams is January 25, 2024. Earlier, the CGPDTM preliminary exam for the Post of Examiner of Patents and Designs took place on December 21 across 260 centers in 103 cities nationwide.

CGPDTM Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website at ipindia.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the CGPDTM Main Admit Card 2024 link

- Enter your login credentials and submit

- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

- Download and take a printout of the same for future references.

The recruitment initiative aims to fulfill a total of 553 vacancies within the department. The CGPDTM 2024 admit card is a compulsory document for the examination day, and candidates will not be permitted to participate without it. On the examination day, candidates must carry their CGPDTM admit card, two color passport-size photographs, and an original photo ID. In case of difficulties in downloading the CGPDTM 2024 admit card, candidates can seek assistance by contacting 011-40759000 or emailing at ntaexam@nta.ac.in.