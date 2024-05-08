Chhattisgarh Board Result 2024: CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Results Tomorrow At 12.30 PM On cgbse.nic.in- Check Important Details Here

CGBSE Board 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is gearing up to announce the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2024 tomorrow, on May 9, 2024. Candidates who have taken their exams can now access their results through the link provided on the official website. As per the official notification, the Chhattisgarh board 10th and 12th results will be declared at 12:30 PM. Once released, the CG board 10th and 12th results will be available on cgbse.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep their Chhattisgarh board class 10 and class 12 hall tickets handy to check the results and download the marksheet.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2024: Date And Time

The Chhattisgarh Board has announced the date and time for the CG Board 10th and 12th result 2024. According to the official notification, the Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results will be declared tomorrow, May 9, 2024, in a press conference at 12:30 PM.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board.

- Navigate to the CG result portal.

- Click on the CG 10th/12th Result link.

- Log in using the roll number and other credentials.

- The Chhattisgarh 10th/12th results 2024 marksheet will be displayed.

- Download the CGBSE marksheets for further reference.

CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2024: Check Scores Via SMS

To check the 10th and 12th results of the 2024 CG Board via SMS, students can open the messaging app on their phone and type the SMS in the format mentioned below: For Class 10th result, type CG10 Roll Number and send it to 56263. For Class 12th result, type CG12 Roll Number and send it to 56263.

The Chhattisgarh Board conducted the 10th exams between March 2 and March 21, 2024, and the 12th exams were held from March 1 to March 23. Close to 3 lakh students appeared for the exams.